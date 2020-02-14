Chris Hardie: Farmers battle for the right to repair

One attribute of nearly all farmers is their innate ability to fix things. It’s ingrained into farmers as much as the dirt that runs through their veins.

There’s a drawer in the old machine shed that’s full of operating and repair manuals for various pieces of farm equipment from years gone by.

Breakdowns — particularly at the most untimely moments — were and are a part of farming.

Armed with your assortment of tools and timely curse words, you removed the broken part, picked up the new part and replaced it.

Sometimes you were back in business a few hours later with only a little skin lost on your knuckles from slipped wrenches.

Big repairs required a call to a mechanic or the broken-down implement had to be hauled to the dealer. But that was always the last resort. Being handy with your own repairs helped keep the costs down.

But today the ability of the jack-of-all-trade repair prowess on the farm is under threat.

When a new piece of farm equipment breaks down, major implement dealers have been requiring customers to call a dealership to send a service truck to the farm to identify the problem. The repair may even require a special tool only used by the dealerships.