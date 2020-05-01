Chris Hardie: Franklin is back on the map

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In this day and age of satellite-driven mapping technology, your location on the globe can be pinpointed to the very spot on which you stand.

But I still like maps and road signs when I’m traveling because technology isn’t foolproof.

While I haven’t driven much lately, two new road signs have been erected in my neck of the woods that make me feel proud. Today along Jackson County Highway C there are green road signs that say Franklin, unincorporated.

Officially my address is N3684 Claire Road, Taylor, Wisconsin. We’re one mile back from Jackson County Highway C. But we live 10 miles from the village of Taylor. We have an Ettrick phone number, a village that’s also about 10 miles away. Same as Melrose, where we are part of the Melrose-Mindoro School District.

But I identify myself as a resident of the town of Franklin, once a thriving metropolis about a mile away as the crow flies that used to have a grocery store, several gas stations, a saw mill and a repair shop. Today, the town is home to about 450 folks.

As far as I know, Franklin never had a post office. But Beaver Creek — located about two miles away — had one, as well as Disco a few miles to the east.