Chris Hardie: Late spring takes wing

I discovered one of last year’s nests in the grass. Females build the nest in just a few days with grass and mud. They usually lay three to four eggs that are hatched in 11 to 12 days. The chicks go from blind and naked to leaving the nest two weeks after hatching. A female raises two or three clutches in a season, building a new nest each time.

There are an estimated 150 million of these birds in the U.S. There’s a reason why there are so many -- they are hellbent on reproduction. Unlike the gentle mourning dove that mates for life, red-winged blackbirds are polygynous.

They are nature’s swingers. Males defend up to 15 females in their territory but the females copulate with other males, resulting in clutches of mixed paternity. No blood tests needed.

The birds are migratory and often fly in great numbers. A 2018 article in Madison Audubon quoted from the book “Wisconsin Birdlife” by Samuel D. Robbins, who recounted a recording from W.E. Snyder from Beaver Dam.