If the measure of success is the ability to get back up on the horse that bucked us, than I have the saddle sores to prove it.
The bell rang for round two of my seemingly endless and so far fruitless quest of putting up some hay this summer to feed my animals. Round one ended when Mother Nature delivered a knockout punch of six inches of rain on the hay and I was left with a few dozen moldy bales.
Getting back up on the 30-year-old Ford 6600 tractor without a hood, a dead battery, iffy hydraulics and a cracked seat that is always leaves your butt wet is hardly the iconic image of a cowboy hopping up on a saddle. But that’s what I did to answer the bell.
I had parked the tractor on an incline so I could get it started by popping the clutch. However, the old iron horse was temperamental, so I had to resort to a battery charger once I ran out of speed.
My first order of business was to rake the now three-week-old hay that was still on the field. The regrowth was thick enough that I had to rake the windrows twice to pull the old hay out of the new. Some of the ground on the lower-lying parts of the field was still wet from the recent deluge.
Surprisingly a lot of the hay was not rotten, as it had not been raked prior to the rains and was able to dry. We put that field into large round bales, which will have little nutritional value. But it can always be used for bedding.
The forecast was a rare occurrence so far for this summer of three consecutive days of warm weather and sunshine. So we cut two smaller fields -- about four acres each -- of mainly grass. I planned to put those fields into small squares.
I hated raking hay when I was a kid because it was so boring, driving around and around a field with no distractions to occupy my busy young mind. Now I enjoy raking hay for the exact same reasons -- it’s a rare opportunity to empty a busy old mind and fill it with some self-reflection and contemplation.
The advancement of summer was all around me -- small green apples developing in a tree next to the field. Black cap raspberries beginning to ripen. Blackberries to follow in a few weeks.
The hilltop fields were once woods that were cleared by my great-grandfather and grandfather with a horse and stump puller -- the same one that I found last year. On the same hill is an old hay loader that was once used to pile the loose hay on the wagon. Four generations of family have worked this land.
As I raked under the hot sun, dozens of monarch butterflies accompanied me. A healthy milkweed patch surrounds the fields and the monarchs were flitting from plant to plant. Milkweeds are essential for monarchs for nectar, and they need the plant to lay their eggs, as monarch caterpillars only eat milkweed plants.
These amazing creatures made me realize that we cannot live in the past nor fret about the future. We must do our best today. Time marches on. We grow older. The cycle of life continues.
This is the first year that I haven’t made hay with Dad, whose health won’t allow it anymore. He used to work from sunup to sundown putting up bale after bale into the barn. He set the tone for the work that was expected from others.
I didn’t realize at the time, but along with building muscle it built character and a tough inner fiber that created a man out of this boy.
You work until the job is done and are satisfied to see the results. Equipment breaks down and as they say, stuff happens, but you roll up your sleeves, get your hands dirty and move on.
I finished raking the hay and retrieved the baler. The hay was dry. No rain in sight. All systems go.
I had only a few bales into the wagon when I smelled burning leaves -- again. My suspicions were confirmed. A bearing in the thrower chute was burned out. I shut the baler down and headed for home.
Plan B was implemented and the hay was put into round bales. New bearings -- as long as I have to remove the shaft I might as well replace both of them -- are on the way.
My hands will get greasy, my knuckles will get scraped and my patience will get tested. But I’ll do my best to get the baler repaired for the next time.
It’s what I was taught to do.
