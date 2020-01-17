Chris Hardie: Memories of winter morning milking

Sometimes there was idle chatter about which chores needed to be done that day. To pass the time we sometimes played our own version of 20 questions. Sometimes we listened to the clock radio hung by two pieces of twine that was halfway down the barn.

But usually we milked in silence, slowly moving down the barn from cow to cow, skipping the cows who were out of lactation. It was important but tedious work. You became familiar with each cow, how much they’d give, which took longer to milk and which tended to be a little jumpy and likely to kick at you or the milking machine.

Two hours later we’d reach the last 15 cows who were in one row of stanchions on the far side of the L-shaped barn. As we’d finish, one person would fill a cart with ground corn and feed each cow individually. The other would complete the milking, carry and wheel the milking equipment back to the milkhouse.

It was time for breakfast, so while the cows ate we’d go inside the house around 7:30 a.m to warm up and fuel up. The day had just started. Chores ahead of us included feeding calves, throwing down hay from the mow, scraping pens, cleaning gutters, spreading manure and hauling wood, with a short break for lunch. Then it was another repeat performance of the milking at the end of the day.