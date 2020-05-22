Chris Hardie: Moving ahead in a pandemic world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Outside a much-needed spring rain soaks the ground. The crabapple trees are blooming, there are two turkeys walking along the creek and the recently returned hummingbirds are greedily ingesting sugar water.

A typical mid-May morning on the farm by all appearances, as the vernal cycle of nature strengthens its turn. Crops and gardens are being planted as another growing season begins.

But what is typical or normal anymore in our world, where a vicious virus named COVID-19 continues to spread, the toll nearing 5 million infections and more than 300,000 deaths?

What is normal in a world where we are told to practice safe distancing and hygiene at the same time only 3% of the U.S. population has been tested and two-thirds of the states are relaxing restrictions?

Perhaps someday we’ll look back at this time and label it BC, DC and AC — Before COVID, During COVID and After COVID.

We can remember BC with fondness. People hugged, shook hands and gathered in large numbers to watch concerts, sporting events, high school graduations. We ate in crowded restaurants and the only people wearing masks were health professionals or people with severe immunity issues.