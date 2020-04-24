Chris Hardie: Pandemic drives home economic lessons

Given time, the food industry would adapt to the current shift in food consumption. But at some point, restaurants will reopen and consumer demand will move back to whatever our new normal may be.

Dairy is hit particularly hard because you can’t just tell cows to stop producing milk. I expect some roller coaster rides in the meat markets due to the longer-term nature of being able to grow an animal to slaughter weight.

A common observation or remark that I hear about this pandemic is that our country would be better off if we were completely self-sufficient for both our food and our goods and supplies. In other words, everything we eat and use should be made in America.

It sounds like a good idea, but that ship sailed decades ago.

Our shift from manufacturing to a service economy crossed the rubicon in the mid-1950s, when the number of service jobs exceeded the number of manufacturing jobs and the gap widened from there. The production of many goods shifted internationally when it became cheaper to produce there and ship here.

And while the U.S. is fortunate to provide most its own food, we import about 15% of our total food supply — including 32% of our fresh vegetables, 55% of our fresh fruit and 94% of our seafood — according to the Food and Drug Administration.