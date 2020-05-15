Chris Hardie: Polar vortex dis-May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If April showers bring May flowers, a May polar vortex messes with your cortex.

Mother Nature was a little unkind during Mother’s Day weekend, as mind-numbing cold weather dipped into the Upper Midwest and brought ice and snow all the way into the northeast.

Record low temperatures were recorded across the country. In my neck of the woods, the thermometer dipped to 14 degrees in Cataract, located between Sparta and Black River Falls.

We typically get nipped by frost through the end of May, but not the middle-teens. We have not planted any annuals yet, but we’ll soon find out if the frigid temperatures damaged our lilacs or apple trees.

It’s a terrible incongruity to mention polar vortex in the same sentence as May. But the Arctic air mass sent me grumbling back to the woodpile to once again start the outdoor boiler.

It also creates agriculture challenges. Cranberry grower Jim Hoffman turned on sprinklers overnight at Goose Landing Cranberry, just north of Alma Center. His cranberry vines were just coming out of dormancy with some bud swelling. The coating of ice protects the buds. He said other cranberry growers flood their beds to prevent the buds from freezing.