Chris Hardie: Shared memories of life on the farm

Many of my stories are remembrances of growing up on a farm and the lessons learned that have carried through to this day.

Those memories resonate with readers who share similar experiences of life on the farm, including Bob Zeman of La Crosse.

Zeman was born in 1942 and grew up on a farm in rural Melrose. It was in the town of Irving in the area known as Shake Hollow. The farm was homesteaded by his grandfather John Zeman, who died in 1941.

“Your column is an enjoyable read for me,” Zeman wrote. “I look back and again realize how very much I enjoyed the country life. As the only boy and younger by 5-9 years to older sisters, other than work, I spent many hours studying nature on walks in the fields and woods — and the farm creatures —cows, horses, pigs, chickens, ducks, cats and dogs.”

Zeman said the farms in the neighborhood were multi-generation and there was a sense of community. “Neighbors helped each other out when help may be needed,” Zeman said. “Groups of men formed crews to fill silos, etc.”

Being self-sustaining was ingrained with rural life. “Very little was purchased,” he said. “It was a way of sustaining life for each family.”