Chris Hardie: Staying busy and holding on

Stay-at-home guidelines because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic finds us living in strange times indeed.
Phone and computer meetings fill the days and parents with school-aged children have a deeper appreciation for school teachers and a well-stocked liquor cabinet. Social media streams are filled with photos of take-out foods while others are baking decadent desserts.
Based on the fried foods I’m seeing (I haven’t seen any photos of takeout salads) and the sweets, many of us will emerge from isolation much heavier.
My day job as a regional economic development director gives me flexibility, so I’m used to working from home.
The time I’m spending not having to commute I’m trying to invest wisely in other projects. When you live on a farm, there are always tasks to be done. Someone else will have to fill me in on what’s up with this Tiger Cat rage or whatever that TV show is called.
Thankfully we’ve had some nice early spring weather that was missing the past two years because of April blizzards.
That has allowed my wife Sherry and I to start work on our border gardens around the house. We’ve pruned back roses and have started to transplant. We hope to get the gardens weeded and mulched.
One sign of spring has emerged in our creek bottoms. The symplocarpus foetidus, better known as skunk cabbages, are poking through the cold earth. These bog-loving plants have the ability through a chemical process to heat themselves to 59 degrees, melting through the snow cover.
By mid-spring, these plants will be up to 3 feet tall and will blanket the wetlands with dark green, cabbage-like leaves. The plant is named after the strong odor it gives off that actually lures insects for pollination.
Sometimes it’s also the sounds of spring. Wood frogs — who sound like quacking ducks — are also waking up in the creek bottoms, soon to be followed by the spring peepers. The sounds of turkeys gobbling in the hills greets me each morning.
A major project underway is the painting of our house/winery/inn, the first in 13 years. I’ve spent lots of time up various creeks with no paddle, so spending time up a ladder is much the same. I am armed with a brush for trimming, a paint roller with an eight-foot extension and a paint bucket.
Reaching the various gables and peaks for a new coat of brown color is a little challenging, especially on the roof. But with the help of what I’m certain would not be an OSHA-approved safety rope that I tied around the chimney, I held on with one hand, painted with the other and held the paint bucket between my knees. It was a great example of collaboration between me, myself and I. The only casualty so far was the seat of my painter pants that wore through from my butt-skidding on the shingles.
As of this writing I’m about half done, which is sort of symbolic. We hope that we’re halfway through these extraordinary measures to minimize the tragic consequences of this pandemic.
In 1986, when Jon Bon Jovi released his song “Livin’ on a Prayer,” I was just graduating from college and looking for full-time work. My parents were kind enough to have me back on the farm so I could earn some money during my job search. Sherry worked as a hairdresser, our daughter was 1 and times were tough.
Sherry and I often joked that the song was our anthem. Recently people in Chicago staying at home because of the pandemic have started a “Livin’ on a Prayer” singalong with open windows, a move supported by Bon Jovi.
Times are tough again; even tougher on the farm. Milk prices have plummeted. Crop, cattle and other commodities have fallen. Our inn and winery business have been shut down, making us one of the millions whose income or job has been lost. We don’t know how long it will take to recover.
But we have each other. Like that rope I tied around the chimney, we’re holding on, the best we can.
“We’ve got to hold on to what we’ve got
It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not
We’ve got each other and that’s a lot for love
We’ll give it a shot
Woah, we’re halfway there
Woah, livin’ on a prayer
Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear
Woah, livin’ on a prayer
Livin’ on a prayer.”
