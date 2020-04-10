Chris Hardie: Staying busy and holding on

By mid-spring, these plants will be up to 3 feet tall and will blanket the wetlands with dark green, cabbage-like leaves. The plant is named after the strong odor it gives off that actually lures insects for pollination.

Sometimes it’s also the sounds of spring. Wood frogs — who sound like quacking ducks — are also waking up in the creek bottoms, soon to be followed by the spring peepers. The sounds of turkeys gobbling in the hills greets me each morning.

A major project underway is the painting of our house/winery/inn, the first in 13 years. I’ve spent lots of time up various creeks with no paddle, so spending time up a ladder is much the same. I am armed with a brush for trimming, a paint roller with an eight-foot extension and a paint bucket.

Reaching the various gables and peaks for a new coat of brown color is a little challenging, especially on the roof. But with the help of what I’m certain would not be an OSHA-approved safety rope that I tied around the chimney, I held on with one hand, painted with the other and held the paint bucket between my knees. It was a great example of collaboration between me, myself and I. The only casualty so far was the seat of my painter pants that wore through from my butt-skidding on the shingles.