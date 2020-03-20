Chris Hardie: Stop hoarding and start caring

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

The opening sentence from Charles Dickens “Tale of Two Cities” came to my mind last week as I was waiting in line at the grocery store. Unfortunately, it felt more like the age of foolishness, the season of darkness and the winter of despair.

Too many carts were pushed by people driven by panic about the Covid-19 coronavirus and contained nothing but toilet paper.

Fear is a primal emotion that overpowers other thoughts and emotions, depending on its level. Faced with survival, the fight or flight instinct is what keeps us alive. But even if it’s not a life-or-death matter, the instinct of survival is strong when we are unable to suppress the growing fear.

In a wilderness setting, humans seek food and shelter. In a “civilized” setting, we buy toilet paper.