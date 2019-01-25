Most farmhouses feature a spot where boots, coats and sometimes clothes have a special place of honor.
It could be a mudroom, a back hallway, a porch or even a separate room where the barn clothes are stored. As the name suggests, this is the clothing that is worn while working in the barn or with the animals. As such, it acquires a certain earthy and aromatic quality that is inevitable when one is walking amid the manure.
Keeping the smelly clothing contained is important. As my mother used to say, just because we work in a barn doesn’t mean that our house has to smell like one.
Our house has a back hallway for our barn clothes. There’s also a rack for the coats and jackets designated for chores.
One of the winter jackets that I wear is the epitome of a barn coat. It was once my main winter coat in the middle-1980s, a stylish blue quilt-lined parka with a zipper and button snaps and a matching hood.
Most of the pockets are missing and the zipper recently stopped working — but I can still snap the buttons shut. And if this were a coat from the 1970s without snaps, my mother would have either fixed the zipper or we would have used a few safety pins to pull it shut.
Most of my barn clothes are actually hand-me-downs from my office day job. Rarely do I purchase a brand new piece of clothing to wear for chores. Wearing old dress pants and dress shirts creates the illusion of being a gentleman farmer. I should throw in a few tattered ties and a suit jacket or two and the getup would be complete.
The other day the zipper on my coat was stuck and my efforts to pull it resulted in a broken tab. I looked down at the stub and a big smile crept across my face with the memory of 39 years ago.
It was the winter of 1980. January that year produced a legendary family story. I was carrying in firewood when I dropped a large chunk of firewood on my dad’s nose while he was watching the Super Bowl from the comfortable position of his beanbag chair.
About a week later Dad and I were feeding heifers, throwing bales of hay into a wooden feed rack. One of the boards was loose and Dad was bending over to fix it. I was a little careless with my aim and I accidentally tossed a bale of hay that hit him on the back of his head.
Still a little sore from his near nasal-amputation that he claimed would have killed a lesser man, (to which I replied that if his nose wasn’t so big it would have been a clean miss) Dad looked up and said: “So, are you trying to finish the job?”
About a week later we were heading out for chores and the zipper on my barn coat became stuck about halfway up my chest. “I can fix that,” Dad said, reaching for his pliers, squeezing the tab and giving it a mighty yank.
Did you know that when Dad was 42 years old he had an incredible grip strength? And it just so happens that a person’s strongest grip strength is when their arm is extended at 90 degrees before their body, like gripping a zipper, for example.
And did you know the information sent from your retina to your occipital lobe can provoke responses of light after a strong blow to the head? It can also occur after a forceful stimulus to the bottom of your jaw from a massive hand gripping a pair of pliers with a destroyed zipper tab that didn’t even have a chance.
I’ve never been in the boxing ring but I know what a massive uppercut feels like. I staggered a little bit but after a standing eight-count, I shook off my profusely apologetic father and said I was good to go.
“I think … we’re even,” I gasped.
Even with that flashback fresh on my mind, I found myself reaching for my pliers to fix my stuck zipper — proof of my genetically slow learning capability. But I did learn one lesson as I tugged on the zipper — sometimes you make progress by going down instead of up. Any slippage would not end up with a repeat jaw-punch.
I finally got the zipper down and made a mental note for future reference to use the snaps only. But I’ll keep the pliers handy, just in case.
