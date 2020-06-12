Chris Hardie: Taken down by a tiny tick

I felt a little better the next morning, but that night my fever soared to more than 103 degrees and I developed chills and body aches.

I have what I consider to be a fairly high tolerance for pain and seldom take sick days. The old farm kid in me says to push through and get it done. So even after the first night of fever I was outside the next day finishing some yard work. I figure a good sweat never hurts you.

Well, there’s a good sweat resulting from physical exertion and then there’s uncontrollable sweating. My wife Sherry put an extra layer of sheets on my side of the bed and towels on the pillows — and I still had to change in the middle of the night. I alternated between chills and hot flashes, but I never stopped sweating.

I’m used to some body pain, but combined with the fatigue and the fever, we knew something wasn’t right. So even though I had none of the other symptoms, I was treated as a COVID-19 patient at the clinic because of the fever. The next day the blood test came in and it was positive for Lyme.

I’m amazed at how much damage a tiny tick can do. If left untreated, Lyme can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.