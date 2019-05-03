“From this nettle, danger, we pluck this flower, safety.” (Shakespeare, Henry IV)
“If you look at the nettle, it will know that you’re going to touch it and it won’t sting.”
I was only 5 years old, but I had plenty of reason to doubt that advice from my great uncle Leland Clair. I knew that those green plants that were plentiful around the farm were something to avoid. And he loved to tease me.
Seeing my hesitation, Uncle Leland grabbed a nettle leaf. “See,” he said. “It doesn’t bite if you look at it.”
I slowly reached out and touched the leaf. To my surprise, the sting was not there.
Urtica dioica, or nettles, are one of the first green plants in the spring. Its leaves have hollow stinging hairs called trichomes which inject histamine and chemicals into your skin, producing a burning sensation. Despite its reputation as a plant to avoid, nettles have long been used as a food, medicine, tea and as a textile material (I would avoid nettle underwear, though).
After a long winter in northern climates, one of the first green plants of early spring was a welcome sight. A few years ago, my wife Sherry decided to make nettle soup, a popular food use for the plant. The key to making them edible is to harvest young and tender leaves and slightly steam them in a covered pan with a little water. The burning chemicals are released in the form of a dark liquid which is discarded.
The problem with the recipe that Sherry followed was that it did not specify how many nettles to use, vaguely stating “two bunches.” Believing that more would be better than less, Sherry prepared extra. The bright green soup was a wee bit rich in chlorophyll. I’ve never eaten the scrapings off the bottom of a lawn mower, but that’s how I would describe the taste. The real taste is similar to spinach and cucumber. The leaves can be dried to make an herbal tea and it’s even used in beer.
As an herb, nettles are used to treat rheumatism, gout and disorders of the kidneys, urinary tract or gastrointestinal tract. It is the latter that gets a severe test during the annual nettle eating contest held each year in England.
The tiny village of Marshwood in West Dorset is where the Bottle Inn hosts the gastronomical challenge that makes eating dozens of hot dogs rather boring. The contest supposedly began when two farmers at the inn argued over who had the longest stinging nettle stalk in their field. One farmer came in with a 15-foot stalk and said if anyone had a longer one, he would eat the difference. Sure enough, another farmer brought in a 16-footer and the loser ate a foot of raw stinging nettle.
The contestants are given 2-foot stalks and have to strip and eat as many leaves as they can in an hour. Last year’s winner — the aptly named Philip Thorne — ate 104 feet of leaves. Contestants wash down their numb mouths with lots of beer and experience several days of gastrointestinal distress that apparently gives new meaning to green death.
Another traditional use of nettles among healers is called urtication, or flogging with stalks of nettles to provoke inflammation. I get the same reaction when I watch too much (which could be defined as any) C-SPAN. At least the healers hope to treat rheumatism, improve circulation and fatigue, not inflict it.
It turns out that Uncle Leland was at least partially correct. If you look really close a nettle leaf, the hairs point from the top of the leaf to the bottom. So if you run your finger from the top to the bottom or grab the center of the leaf, you will likely not get stung. And it helps that the tips of your fingers and your palms have a little tougher skin.
However, when you’re weeding the garden it’s hard to see all the plants, so getting stung when you come into contact with a nettle goes with the territory.
Uncle Leland died 45 years ago, but I always think of him when I get stung by an unsuspecting nettle.
I should have looked at it first.
