Every so often I fall back on my educational training to help problem solve in the world of farming.
I have a B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse — which of course stands for bachelor of science. For those thinking that those initials stand for something else, that also comes in useful when dealing with cows … and some people.
I chose the science route rather than arts because I didn’t want to take foreign language. The reality is the most advanced science classes I took in college was biology and my B.S. is in mass communications.
That being said, I did take chemistry and physics in high school and actually enjoyed the latter. The scientific explanation of the natural world was fascinating to me. I even stayed after school once to conduct a refractory wave experiment for extra credit.
All of this is a drawn-out introduction to a challenge that I had on the farm last week involving frozen water.
Old Man Winter made a way-too-early appearance with ice and snow, followed by overnight temperatures falling into the single digits. My response was a raised middle finger digit, but that did little to solve the challenge.
Recently our Scottish Highland cattle were moved into a shed from their summer pasture. A few months ago the automatic and heated waterer stopped working so a temporary garden hose was hooked up to a 100-gallon tank with a float.
That solution worked fine in the days of summer. I had hoped that 20 animals would drink enough to keep the water flowing, but even thermodynamic laws take over when the temperature drops to near zero.
When water is moving the molecules resist the crystallization pattern of ice, which is why flowing water will not freeze at temperatures just below freezing. But when it gets cold enough even moving water will freeze where the water is moving the slowest.
My acumen tends to slow in freezing temperatures as well but I knew in my gut that the water was frozen before even checking the tank. Cows need roughly 3 to 30 gallons of water per day, depending on the temperature and whether they are lactating. They’re not going to lick the ice so I was faced with the challenge of getting 60 to 500 gallons of water per day to my herd.
My first attempt at rectification was to thaw the water line. I grabbed a hair dryer, extension cord and a ladder and worked my way from the water pipe to the water tank, slowly heating the garden hose along the way.
This may have worked if two others with hair dryers were also working in tandem because by the time I thawed one section and moved on, the previously thawed section froze again. It had the impact of spitting in a gigantic frozen body of water.
After an hour of futility and bemused looks from the cows, I moved to another plan that involved little strategy but plenty of heavy lifting, a better fit for my strong back/weak mind makeup. I found two 15-gallon rubber tanks and started carrying two 5-gallon pails of water a few hundred feet uphill from the milkhouse.
I’ve carried water many times in my career but it’s much easier to endorse when you can see the instant results from thirsty bovines. I repeated the process a few times.
I then moved to another less physical solution. I found the frozen garden hose on the lawn and dragged 150 feet into the milkhouse for thawing. The next morning I hooked up the hose to the faucet, pulled it uphill and filled up the 100 gallon tank, along with the two smaller tanks.
This was done for two days until the final solution was achieved — fix the dang waterer. This was accomplished and I finally had water flowing on demand.
Of course this coincided with a brief warm-up that would have provided a thaw, but it’s just as well. Plenty of other winter farming challenges await. Water woes were simply a sneak preview.
