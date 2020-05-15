Chris Hardie: The celebrity of Northfield

The goat does have a name — Betsy — and is owned by Roberto Bernabei-Grassi.

In 2018, Bernabei-Grassi had returned from the Marines to his family farm near Northfield. His old goat had died so he bought a new kid — just eight weeks old. He brought the goat home in his car and it escaped when he opened the door.

Bernabei-Grassi and his father caught Betsy, but it was a precursor of what was to come.

The farm already had three fainting goats and Betsy was to be the fourth, but she turned out to be a Nigerian Dwarf. Don’t let the name fool you — the goats are by no means miniature and they can jump and climb. It eventually escaped the goat pen by clearing a 6-foot fence.

“We tried to chase it, but it ended up getting out again,” Bernabie-Grassi said. And then it disappeared.

He thought Betsy was probably dead, but about a year later he was driving on I-94 when he saw Betsy again — atop a rock outcropping near the 100-mile maker not too far from the farm. He stopped and confirmed that it was her.

Bernabie-Grassi got phone calls from authorities, asking him if he owned the goat. Yes, he said. But catching Betsy is another matter and she has so far stayed out of the traffic, scrambling back up the cliff when approached.