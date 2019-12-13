Chris Hardie: The dangers of snow shoveling

I’m by nature a go-with-the-flow person, relying more on the seat of my pants than on detailed schedules.

While it drives my wife crazy at times, it’s a trait that has served me well during a long career in the unpredictable world of the news business. It also allows me to adjust my trousers on the fly dealing with unexpected events on the farm like cows escaping, tractors starting on fire (which involved adjusting the fly on my trousers) or other obstacles.

This long introduction is designed as a partial excuse for me not being ready for the arrival of winter and snow.

Recently we had a couple of those lovely snow-rain events where the precipitation changes from sleet, ice, rain and snow and back again. The result was a layer of slush and the first storm dropped about 5 inches.

The preferred option for removal was to use my skid steer. But like me, it’s old and unpredictable and the nearly 40-year-old implement decided that it just wasn’t going to stay running that morning despite my best attempts at coaxing it.