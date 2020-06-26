Chris Hardie: The fine line between protests and riots

After a few cigarettes were tossed at the pool, one man stood over the puddle, lit a dollar bill and the fuel ignited. The boisterous crowd was hushed. Flames lapped at the side of a restaurant. This had now become a full-fledged riot.

Overhead in the dark upper floors of his business, Big Al’s Pizzeria owner Alvin Muenzenberger filmed the melee on the street below. Police quickly broke up the remaining crowd, and firefighters arrived.

The man who started the fire fled, but thanks to Muenzenberger’s video — which was picked up by TV stations all over the country — the suspect was identified. A warrant was issued, and a year later a man was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison for arson and other charges.

Police eventually used tear gas to break up the unruly crowd and later that same year used it again as the La Crosse Oktoberfest was the backdrop for more clashes with police.

The nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis made me think of covering some of those riots.

There’s sometimes a fine line between the right of the people peaceably to assemble — a right protected by the First Amendment — and criminal activity. There’s nothing peaceful about looting and destroying property.