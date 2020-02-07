Chris Hardie: The quest to create a better calendar

Lai — who has a doctorate in business administration — said he started researching calendars after his 8-year-old son in 2018 asked him questions about the calendar.

“He intuitively asked me several questions that I could not answer,” Lai said. “Those questions included why February is particularly short, why August is a long month, why we need to renew the calendar every year, whether the month lengths relate to any astronomical observation. I also found that those simple questions are not explained in any textbook.”

Lai said one of the confusing aspects of the Gregorian calendar is that the dates for the days vary from year-to-year. There are 14 calendar versions and it takes 28 years for a basic calendar cycle and 400 years to complete the full calendar cycle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s particularly frustrating for businesses comparing financial performance to the previous year because you have to factor in the day and date changes.

“Now, I know that the answers will embarrass people that we are using an old and odd calendar that should have been reformed,” said Lai, who is an IT project manager. “We just dogmatically follow and use it without choices and no way to reform it with global agreement. Thus, I had the research and came out with the viable NexCalendar proposal.”