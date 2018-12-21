It’s been 26 years ago but the familiar scene is still repeated in thousands of churches across the country.
Dozens of boys and girls, some angels, a few shepherds and three wise men, stood on risers in front of the packed church, telling us the story of Christmas. Parents, grandparents and relatives strained their necks trying to get a peek at their loved ones.
The kids sat down after a song when I noticed one little boy. He was a bit slower than the rest in sitting down and discovered that he was being squeezed out of his spot. He tried to sit but decided there was not enough room and remained standing, a bewildered look on his face.
He was hardly noticeable, tucked in behind the pulpit. But thinking that several hundred pairs of eyes were upon him, he did the only thing a quiet 4-year-old could do facing such a dilemma. He started to cry.
As I watched that sobbing boy rubbing his eyes with small hands clenched tight, a lump rose in my throat. Quickly, an alert Sunday school teacher came to his aid and took him in back of the pulpit to comfort him.
My thoughts were still on that little boy when the innkeeper spoke up and told Mary and Joseph that she had no room for them. But there was a stable out back if they wanted to use it, she said.
My throat grew tighter as I watched the innkeeper say her two lines. Recollections of Christmases past poured into my mind.
I was once that little boy in front of the church, doing my part to tell the Christmas story and singing Christmas songs. Our cozy country church was always filled to capacity and gave off a feeling of warmth that broke through the icy grip of winter.
I often wondered why the adults did not get sick of the same program year after year. As I grew older, I was less than thrilled about doing it over and over.
But there was something in the faces of the people that told me there was a reason why they did not grow tired of the story. I didn’t quite understand it, but seeing those faces turned my reluctance about performing into enjoyment, knowing that I was somehow a small part of their joy.
Now was the time for my two children to tell the story. As I sat there in church and watched the innkeeper and thought about that little boy, I suddenly understood what was in those faces of so long ago. Yes, there was joy in those faces, but there was also lots of love.
A love for the Christmas story and for the children who tell it. A love that goes beyond the presents under the tree. A love that lasts forever.
Later that night, long after the program was over, I thought of that love again. When you strip away the tinsel, the ribbon and the wrappings, what remains of Christmas is love. A powerful and eternal love that appeared in a humble manger so long ago.
Truly that is the message of Christmas, shown to me by the children.
So with my heart full of love, I leaned over their beds and softly kissed the little boy and the innkeeper good night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.