Chris Hardie: Till the cows came home

I drove up and down our road looking for them and was ready to call the neighbors when I looked across the valley and saw them on the hills of their summer pasture. Since the grass was greening up, I guess they figured it was time to find the other side of the fence.

Since rounding them up would be a challenge without the aid of a battalion or two, the cows spent another summer on pasture with some other beef cows from the farm.

As the growing season came to an end, the plan was to open up the gate, have all of the cattle come down the lane and I could round up the Highlanders in the shed and sell them. That was the plan, anyway.

But the Highlanders decided they wanted independence from the Angus crossbred bunch and showed up in the hayfield next to our house one night. I chased them back where the other cattle were, thinking they would settle in.

How wrong I was. They escaped a few more times only to be chased back. Then I came out of the house one morning to feed the other animals and the rogue Highlanders had escaped again. They were all standing near the winter paddock.