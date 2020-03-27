Chris Hardie: We must improve rural broadband

The challenges of rural broadband access are becoming quite clear as students and employees shift to distance learning and working from home in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Schools are closed in Wisconsin and many businesses are asking or requiring employees to work from home. That has put a tremendous strain on internet connectivity not just here but all over the country.
The Federal Communications Commission defines the broadband minimum as 25 megabytes per second. According to the website broadbandnow.com, there are 592,000 Wisconsinites without access to a wired connection capable of that speed and 836,000 people have access to only one wired provider.
Wireless and satellite services can help fill the gap, but there are geographic challenges to wireless, especially in the Driftless Region where I live.
My internet access is 3 mpbs — when it works. Recently the service went down for more than six hours in the middle of the day. Other times it goes in and out, making it frustrating to depend on.
The challenge is not just Wisconsin but rural areas in general. The Federal Communications Commission says 26.4% of rural American lack broadband access compared to 1% for urban Americans.
While connection issues challenge worker productivity, it becomes difficult for education. We’re certainly getting a taste of that right now.
“Rural students without broadband access are going to be very limited in their ability to stay connected with their teachers and peers and stay on top of their schoolwork. And in many cases, adults in rural households have off-farm jobs that may require them to work from home at this time. Without that option, their jobs could be in jeopardy,” said RJ Karney, director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation.
School districts are scrambling to help students who don’t have internet access. But even for those who do, the quality of learning likely suffers.
In 2015, the Center for Research on Education Outcomes at Stanford University presented a study on the impacts of online charter school enrollment on the academic progress of students. While findings vary for each student, the results in CREDO’s report show that the majority of online charter students had far weaker academic growth in both math and reading compared to their traditional public school peers.
We are making progress. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers last year set an ambitious goal that all Wisconsin homes and businesses would have at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload (25/3 speed) by 2025.
Will we achieve that? Broadbandnow.com says 88.4% of Wisconsinites have access to the 25 mpbs standard and 85% have access to 100 mpbs or faster. And more than $62 million federal grants have been awarded to Wisconsin’s broadband initiative since 2011.
I’d like to see any future grants go toward getting areas up to the minimum standard and not used to increase the speeds in communities that already have 25 mpbs. It’s also an important economic development tool for rural areas to help attract more families to live and work there.
I like to look for the silver lining in any storm clouds, so the current COVID-19 crisis will provide much for us to learn from. I’m grateful to have any internet service at all and appreciate the efforts of all providers that are working to keep it going.
