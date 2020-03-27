Chris Hardie: We must improve rural broadband

“Rural students without broadband access are going to be very limited in their ability to stay connected with their teachers and peers and stay on top of their schoolwork. And in many cases, adults in rural households have off-farm jobs that may require them to work from home at this time. Without that option, their jobs could be in jeopardy,” said RJ Karney, director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

School districts are scrambling to help students who don’t have internet access. But even for those who do, the quality of learning likely suffers.

In 2015, the Center for Research on Education Outcomes at Stanford University presented a study on the impacts of online charter school enrollment on the academic progress of students. While findings vary for each student, the results in CREDO’s report show that the majority of online charter students had far weaker academic growth in both math and reading compared to their traditional public school peers.

We are making progress. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers last year set an ambitious goal that all Wisconsin homes and businesses would have at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload (25/3 speed) by 2025.