I believe the only thing predictable about farming is its unpredictability.
It stands to reason, since raising animals and crops has far more variables than an assembly line. “Estote parati,” which is Latin for “be prepared” is a good practice for both scouts and farmers. So is the belief that “accidit stercore,” which is Latin for … well … let’s just say manure happens.
Predicting when farm animals will give birth also is a challenge. Even if you witness the actual act of copulation and do the math, there could be a few days either side of the birth calendar.
We weren’t expecting any lambs until the end of March or early April based on when we brought the ram into the flock last fall. However, we failed to account for the fact that we had a couple of ram lambs still with the flock last fall.
One of them was an early bloomer, because I discovered on St. Patrick’s Day morning that our ewe Daisy had given birth to a ewe lamb. The lamb had probably been born overnight and had not nursed. She was cold, couldn’t stand up and also had a cold mouth.
We put Daisy and her lamb into a pen under a heat lamp. We also wrapped the lamb in a heating pad and a rug.
Getting the lamb’s body temperature raised was the top priority. After an hour or so she started moving around a little more and had warmed up enough so that we could tube feed her with colostrum that I stripped from Daisy.
We checked on the lamb a few hours later and her mouth was much warmer, but she was still fairly weak. We fed her once more with the tube just to be safe. The next morning the lamb -- which we named Shamrock -- was walking and nursing.
While we were able to save Shamrock, we weren’t as fortunate with a set of stillborn lambs the next day. One of the lambs was slightly misshapen, so we suspect it was a breech birth. The joy we felt in saving Shamrock was tempered by the loss.
Since then we have not had any more lambs born, but we have several very large and uncomfortable ewes who will go at any time.
Recently I wrote about the arrival of a Scottish Highland calf, who is doing very well. We expected her birth as the mother was looking rather large. The other cow we have -- the one that tried to run me over last fall -- didn’t look like she was anywhere close to calving.
Imagine my surprise one early morning last week when I checked the animals and saw not one, but two Highland calves. I wanted to get a closer look at the little one, but momma cow was none too happy with that and tried to finish the job she started last fall.
I saw her coming at me, so I nimbly jumped to safety on the other side of the fence and she crashed her head into a post. We gave her a wide berth for a few days and she’s calmed down a bit, but I still like to a keep a shovel close for protection.
A decimal problem correction
Last week, I wrote about the spring runoff and tried to do a rough estimate of the volume of water that melted on our 120 acres.
Alert reader Dwight Swenson -- an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in plant and earth sciences and a former agriculture agent who clearly knows much more about farming and obviously math than yours truly -- kindly pointed out that my calculations were off.
Way off. Approximately 4.5 million gallons off.
I had calculated that the runoff on our 120 acres from 16 inches of melting snow would be 521,280 gallons of water. Swenson noted that I was off by a decimal point and that runoff would be 5.2 million gallons of water.
For the record, here is the math:
Sixteen inches of snow equals roughly 1.6 inches of water or .1333 feet. Multiply that by 43,560 (the number of square feet in an acre) and you get 5,808 cubic feet. Multiply that by number of gallons in a cubic foot (7.48) and you get 43,444 gallons per acre, which would be 5.2 million gallons on 120 acres.
That might be clear as the mud left behind by the deluge, but either way, it was way too much water.
But I apologize for the error.
I also apologize for the “D” that I received in a five-credit trigonometry and calculus class that I took when I was a college freshmen.
Sadly, that was predictable.
