Sometimes spring comes softly.
It comes a bit each day, as the snow slowly melts and the strengthening rays of the sun warm the surface of the soil where delicate crocus push their way through the chilly brown earth.
Sometimes spring comes hard.
It comes all at one, with a bit of savagery.
This is one of those years.
You knew this was coming, didn’t you? The winter was way too hard to expect a gentle spring. The warm-up came much too fast with such deep snow. In the span of a few days the land saw snowpack of several feet reduced to a few inches. Rivers of melting snow swept across the frozen landscape.
I heard the sound of spring in the early morning darkness after a night of thawing. It was the roaring sound from Little Creek, the stream that flows through our valley. There are several tributaries of the creek at the bottom of steep valleys that are normally trickles of water that you can easily step across. For a couple of days they became raging torrents.
A general rule of thumb is that 10 inches of snow equals one inch of rain or about 2,715 gallons of water per acre. In four days we went from having about 20 inches of snow depth to about 4, producing 4,344 gallons of water per acre.
Just on our 120 acres that would be 521,280 gallons of water. That’s based on the assumption that our snow had average water content — which it did not. The last two storms were much heavier snow with even higher water content. Regardless of the exact measure, there’s a lot of moisture in the snow. The frozen earth will not take it.
Our valley fared much better than many others across the region and the state. We had a little water in the basement that came through an egress window that’s prone to flooding. The hose on my sump pump was frozen so I had to bail water a few times to keep it from flooding the basement — nothing like the night of the massive flooding a couple of years ago when I spent most of it crouched in the window box bailing water.
My biggest challenge was earlier that day. As I was getting ready to go out and cut wood I noticed a puddle in the middle of the floor. I looked up and saw water dripping from the ceiling. Ice dam on the roof.
I dug my ladder out of a snowbank and climbed to the roof. First I shoveled away a foot of snow to reveal the layer of ice — some of it 3 inches thick. I chipped away at the ice — being as careful as I could to avoid taking chunks of shingles. I then tackled the gutters, which were a solid chunk of ice.
Two hours later I had the roof cleared and had enough ice taken out of the gutters so the water could flow. I could barely move my wrists, which had taken a pounding from the chipping. And I still needed to operate a chainsaw and split some wood.
But seeing what others endured, I’m feeling rather lucky.
As the water recedes and we wait for the final melt and the thaw — which will lead to mud season — even I am not naive enough to think that we’ve seen the last of winter. Last April’s snowstorms are still fresh on my mind. Let’s just call this a challenging taste of early spring.
But I did see some hope. Later on the same day of my long baling-shoveling-chipping-cutting chores I was loading the wood stove before going to bed. I noticed the soft glow of a light from our front yard. It was one of our solar lights marking the driveway. After spending a month buried in deep snow, the light was still upright and it absorbed enough sunlight that day to recharge its batteries.
It was just a feeble glow. But it’s the light of spring, at the end of the long, long tunnel of winter.
