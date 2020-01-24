Chris Hardie: When you don’t measure up

I usually carry a pliers but I could have used a tape measure recently.

I was in the woods cutting and splitting my 22nd pickup load of wood for the winter. I had fallen a large dead oak tree that hung up in some other trees. I had the brilliant idea that I could back up my pickup truck close enough to the tree to pull it down with a chain.

The pathway appeared clear with the exception of a bottleneck between two small trees. I sized it up and made a snap decision there was more than enough space for me to squeeze the truck through, even factoring in some sliding from the snow.

The width of my 1998 F-150 without the mirrors is 79.5 inches. The key words here are “without the mirrors.” The space between the trees was probably 84 inches. As I was backing up, I heard a crunching noise and saw my passenger side mirror bending backward from a collision with a tree.

Luckily it only cracked the side of the mirror frame and not the glass. I pulled ahead, folded in both mirrors and gunned it, clearing the trees by inches.

My second need for the tape then became apparent. I was several feet short of being able to wrap my 14-foot chain around the trunk of the tree. With tree stumps in the way, I was not going to get any closer with the truck.