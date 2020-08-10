Do your part to keep Dunn safe, open

As representatives of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team, we are writing to request that community members join us in doing everything possible to keep Dunn County safe and healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact western Wisconsin.
We have been meeting throughout the summer to discuss actions that each of our organizations and institutions are taking to keep our employees and students safe and ensure that we remain open.
Now the Dunn County Community Recovery Team is pleased to announce a marketing campaign intended to encourage businesses and other community entities to join the effort to engage in safe and responsible practices.
The title of the campaign is “Do Your Part … Keep Dunn County Open” and signs will be appearing at all supporting businesses and organizations.
The intent of the campaign is to demonstrate the importance of everyone doing their part to keep our community members safe and healthy.
The three main messages of the campaign are “Wash Up,” “Back Up” and “Mask Up,” reinforcing the practices of frequent hand washing, maintaining proper social distancing and wearing a mask when in public.
We are aware that Gov. Evers has issued a statewide mandate that masks be worn inside except under limited circumstances. However, we believe local efforts like this marketing campaign will reinforce these necessary practices to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Unfortunately, it appears that we will have to live with this pandemic in our community for the foreseeable future. The Dunn County Community Recovery Team is working hard to help keep the community safe, healthy and engaged, and we are asking you to join us.
It is our plan to return to the community with another communication toward the end of August as we prepare for the return of UW-Stout students in September.
Members of the Recovery Team include:
Katherine Frank, UW-Stout chancellor
Randy Knaack, Menomonie mayor
Lowell Prange, Menomonie city administrator
Joe Zydowsky, Menomonie Area School District superintendent
Paul Miller, Dunn County manager
KT Gallagher, Dunn County public health director
Dan Lytle, Chippewa Valley Technical College Menomonie Campus manager
Dustyn Dubuque, Downtown Menomonie executive director
Eric Atkinson, Menomonie police chief
Laurie B. Reardon, Family Health Center of Marshfield Dental Center manager
Ashley DeMuth, Menomonie Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center chief executive officer
Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO
Katherine Dutton, Stepping Stones executive director
