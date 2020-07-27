Dunn County horse tests positive for EEE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A horse in Dunn County has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed it is the state’s first confirmed equine case of EEE this year.

The unvaccinated crossbred mare was about 10 years old and was euthanized due to her rapidly progressing neurologic symptoms.

Subsequent testing was positive for EEE. DATCP encourages horse owners to vaccinate their horses against EEE and West Nile virus), which are both transmitted by mosquitoes.

EEE is fatal in more than 90% of equine cases, and WNV is fatal in 30-40% of cases.

“The equine vaccines for both EEE and WNV are very effective,” said Dr. Julie McGwin, DATCP’s equine program manager. “It’s always heartbreaking seeing equines succumb to these diseases knowing that the suffering may have been prevented by vaccination. It’s important that horse owners contact their veterinarians to discuss effective vaccination protocols.”

Equines, other animals and humans can become infected by EEE.