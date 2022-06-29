Help Menomonie native celebrate 100th birthday with cards

The family of Geneva (Canfield) McNaughton wants to make her 100th birthday truly special.

So the family is reaching out for a little help to celebrate the milestone.

Members of the family are asking for cards to be mailed to Geneva for her upcoming big day on July 11. Her address is 107 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg, WI, 53959. Geneva was a member of the Menomonie High School Class of 1940, as was her late husband Gene McNaughton. Gene passed away in 2014 after 68 1/2 years of marriage in a full life that included serving his country in African and Italian campaigns in World War II and later becoming the mayor of Menomonie.

Geneva worked in the office of the O and N Lumber Company in Menomonie during World War II and later lived in Menomonie, Rhinelander and Ashland as they raised three children. Gene later worked in probation and parole for the state of Wisconsin and Geneva was a Sunday school leader and library volunteer while also a spokesperson for the Ross Perot presidential campaign.

Gene and Geneva moved to Reedsburg around the year 2000 to be near their three grandchildren. Their son Scott of Superior passed away in 2020 while their daughter Ginny Walker lives in Belle Fourche, S.D. and daughter Nora lives close to Reedsburg in Cazenovia. Geneva has three great-grandchildren as well and may be the only surviving member of the MHS Class of 2020.

