Support groups, classes and events in August at Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Northwest Wisconsin
Mayo Clinic Health System is offering support groups, classes and events at it sites in Northwest Wisconsin.
For more information and to register (if noted), search the Classes & Events page on Mayo Clinic Health System’s website. Classes are free, unless noted.
Menomonie
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted:
Aqua Zumba, Mondays through Aug. 19, 10:30–11:15 a.m., or Wednesdays through Aug. 21, 5–5:45 p.m. Wakanda Waterpark, 909 Pine Ave. E. $5 per class; pay at the pool before each class.
Bariatric Connections, Aug. 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-233-7777 to schedule an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Caregiver Coffee Hour, Aug. 7, 9:30–11 a.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Family Caregiver Support Group, Aug. 28, 6:30–8 p.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Mayo Clinic Diet, $110. Call 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m.–noon. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Type 1 Diabetes Connection, Aug. 6, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Call 1-866-375-7464 to register.
Barron
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave., unless noted:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-537-6747 for an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Family Yoga in the Park, Aug. 24, 10–11 a.m. Lion’s River Park, 1450 E. LaSalle Ave.
Splash Pad Fun, Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Cameron Splash Pad, 1300 W. Main St., Cameron, Wisconsin.
Touchpoints Grief Support Group, Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
Wellness Bingo Challenge, daily through Aug. 31. Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St.
Bloomer
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St.:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-568-2000 for an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Touchpoints Grief Support Group, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
Chetek
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Chetek, 220 Douglas St., unless noted:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-537-6747 for an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Chippewa Falls
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley, 611 First Ave., unless noted:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-720-4400 for an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women, Aug. 14, 1:30–3 p.m. Deb’s Cafe, 1120 122nd St. Call 715-464-5086 for more information and to register.
Eau Claire
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-838-6171 for an appointment.
Bariatric Connections, Aug. 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction Class, Aug. 19, 2–3 p.m., or Aug. 22, 9–10 a.m. Call 715-838-6595 to register.
Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options Class, Aug. 14, 9–11 a.m. Call 715-838-6595 to register.
Family Day in Downtown, Aug. 3, 2–8 p.m. Phoenix Park, 330 Riverfront Terrace.
Feel and Look Your Best: Plastic Surgery Information Session — Facial Rejuvenation, Aug. 21, 6–7:30 p.m. Informalist, The Lismore, 205 S. Barstow St. Register by Aug. 19.
Mayo Clinic Diet, $110. Call 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register.
Mild Brain Injury Support Group, Aug. 20, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-6190 for information.
Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group, Aug. 12, 3–5 p.m. Call 715-838-6072 for information.
Stroke Support Group, Aug. 15, noon–1:30 p.m. Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive. Call 715-838-3591 for information.
The Nature of Grief: Grief Through the Seasons, Aug. 8, 5–6 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
The Nature of Grief: Finding Hope and Meaning, Aug. 22, 5–6 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Aug. 27, 11 a.m.–noon. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
Wind Walkers Support Group, Aug. 19, 5:30–7 p.m. Call 715-838-6030 to register.
Elmwood
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Elmwood, 236 E. Springer Ave.:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-639-4151 to schedule an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Glenwood City
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Glenwood City, 219 E. Oak St.:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-265-7321 to schedule an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Mondovi
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St.:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Osseo
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo, 13025 Eighth St., unless noted:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Family Swim, Aug. 4, 1–7 p.m. Osseo Community Pool, Stoddard Park, 13418 Park Ave.
Rice Lake
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Rice Lake, 331 S. Main St., Suite H, unless noted:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-537-6747 for an appointment.
Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Healthy Living with Diabetes, Thursdays, Aug. 22–Sept. 26. 1:30–4 p.m. Cambridge Senior Living, 820 Bear Paw Ave. Call 715-537-6225 to register by Aug. 15.
