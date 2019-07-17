The Menomin Meander will be 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at Fanetti Community Center, Dunn County Rec. Park.
The fun and free bike ride around Lake Menomin is designed for the family.
The 8-mile route starts at the Dunn County Recreation Park with a rest stop at Wakanda Park and an optional $5 meal at the end. Please register ahead of time at: SadisticCentury.com.
The event is sponsored by Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association, Menomonie Optimist Club, Sadistic Century and the city of Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.