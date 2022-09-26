Menomonie High School announcers 2022 Homecoming Court

Last week, seniors at Menomonie High School voted to select the Homecoming Court. On Friday, the king and queen will be crowned at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony.

Members of the homecoming court are: Hailey Alexander, daughter of John and Erin Alexander; Quincy Cook, daughter of Chad and Carrie Cook; Anne Dye, daughter of Tom and Christine Dye; Ashleah Quilling, daughter of Scott and Kate Quilling; Caitlyn Sorensen, daughter of Mike and Tara Sorensen; Kellan Aure, son of Aaron and Stephaine Aure; Tucker Bird, son of Mike and Jodi Bird; Cody Kwak, son of Tom and Tricia Kwak; Xander Riedmann, son of Jason Riedmann and Kris Ann Erickson and Treysen Witt, son of Jan and Jeff Witt.

Homecoming is sponsored by the MHS Student Council, led by President Katrina Drazkowski, Vice President Rebekah Oehler, and advisors Mary Oehler and Michelle Pellegrino. The theme for this year’s Homecoming is “Into The Wild.”

During Spirit Week, classes will dress up according to different themes in the hopes of winning the class spirit award. We will announce the winning class at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on Friday.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. The parade route begins on 14th Avenue, left on Ninth Street. Follow Ninth to Wilson Avenue and take a left. Follow Wilson Avenue to Seventh Street and take a left. Proceed down Seventh Street back to the Leisure Center to dismantle.

Menomonie football will host New Richmond at approximately 7 p.m. Friday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium. During halftime, the Grand Marshal of the parade, Doug Prochnow, the Homecoming Court and their parents will be presented. The MHS Cheer and Stunt team will perform a routine. The winning parade float will be announced along with the winning class of all Homecoming competitions.

Photos courtesy of Siri Benrud