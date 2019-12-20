Menomonie man pleads in stabbing case

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie man who stabbed a Chippewa County deputy in August 2018 will be sentenced in April after a judge accepted his plea Thursday of being not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Travis A. Abbiehl, 37, 2502 Harvey Drive, was convicted in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless injury-use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He entered not guilty in April, but changed his plea in October.

Judge Steve Gibbs accepted the new plea on Thursday and ordered Abbiehl be turned over to the Department of Health Services “for an undetermined period.” Abbiehl will no longer be allowed to possess a firearm. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 27, with the February trial canceled.

At a preliminary hearing in February, Chippewa County Sgt. Andrew Clark testified about the incident, where Abbiehl reportedly stabbed him in the left shoulder.

Clark said that Abbiehl's brother had called the dispatch center, who told authorities that Abbiehl "was acting crazy."

"Mr. Abbiehl had pulled a knife on (his brother)," Clark said, adding that Abbiehl had pointed it at his brother's neck and made several stabbing motions.