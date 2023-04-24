Members of this year's Menomonie High School prom court have been revealed ahead of Saturday's event.

In alphabetical order, Ava Arndt, Parker Blado, Charles Chen, Cody Dahms, Jack Drout, Kiana Frank, Ruby Rangitsch, Emmalee Rockwell, Brian Styer and Kajsiab Xiong make up this year's court as a part of this year's prom.

The theme for Menomonie's 2023 prom is "A Night Of A Thousand Lights," and the event will take place on Saturday at Menomonie High School. The grand march begins at 7 p.m. with the dance starting at 8 p.m.

Spectators can begin arriving at 6 p.m. with a $5 entry at the door. Spectators are asked to enter through the fieldhouse side of the school.

Photos courtesy of Siri Benrud, Siri Benrud Photography (www.siribenrudphotography.com)