Stout fashion student designs spring collection for global retailer SHEIN

One of her favorite pieces in the collection is a floral one-sleeve glove dress, Moua said. “I absolutely love this dress because of how sexy it is, yet fun, because of the spring-inspired floral print. I got to pick this print along with the colors that the print would be dyed. It was very fun.”

Another favorite is a backless blazer that has tints of yellow. “I am so passionate about blazers, as there are a few in this collection, and this is one of my absolute favorites,” Moua said. “It is very sophisticated with the shawl collar and unique one button, yet reveals the back in a sexy way, while having the security of the belt closure.”

‘A very talented designer’

Belinda Banike, UW-Stout’s fashion and retail program director and lecturer, said Moua is a great student who is committed to her coursework and continually produces high-quality work.

“Kalia is a very talented designer,” Banike said. “Her design sense has grown and improved over the time I have known her. Her designs are sophisticated while still feeling fresh and youthful. She also has a great eye for photography. I’ve enjoyed seeing her vision for her pieces come through using that medium.