Stout technology education students build candy dispensing machines

Dietsche attempted to grab a piece of candy from the machine. “It’s fast,” he exclaimed.

A sensor with two popsicle sticks holds the candy and pulls the treat away from the player, de Boer noted.

De Boer said he enjoys the class. “It allows us to have a lot of creative freedom as long as you meet the criteria of the project,” he said.

Revolinski agreed. “It involves everything we learned over the semester. It’s hard because you have to make sure you have everything set up right, connecting the wires and make sure your computer code is working and then it still might not work and you have to figure it out.”

Other machines incorporated catapults and one machine used a spoon to toss a piece of candy.

Students agreed one of the problems with using candy is that there isn’t uniformity in candy weights, even when the same candy is used in a machine.

Senior technology education students Nicholas Wasieleski, of Hudson, and Cody Lohrenz, of Hortonville, built a candy machined that dropped a gumball into a Plinko game. The gumball bounced around wooden pegs and eventually landed in a slot at the bottom. The machine was to play bossa nova music while dropping the gumball, a feature that failed during the class.