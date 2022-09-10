Open house set for new CVTC Emergency Service building

After more than a year of construction and anticipation, Chippewa Valley Technical College will offer an open house for the public to tour the new Emergency Service Education Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at 3623 Campus Road.

The new space provides the addition of 27,000 square feet and 24,000 square feet of remodeled space. The generous support of the community made the space possible, including state-of-the-art tactical and physical training spaces, equipment bays and classrooms.

The public is invited to explore the new, modern learning spaces that will help prepare students and local public safety professionals for these high-demand careers.

Guests to the open house are encouraged to experience hands-on demonstrations like fire simulation and fitness, meet program instructors and students and sign up for door prizes and a grand prize drawing.

For more information, visit cvtc.edu/ESEC.