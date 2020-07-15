Joan Pougiales: Reject Estover Terrace plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am writing in opposition to the proposed Estover Terrace development, which the City Council will be considering on July 20.

I don’t want the city to give up on its vision of adding more owner-occupied housing, and more small developments, just because no developer is submitting proposals that match that vision.

Of course they aren’t. Those are not the kinds of projects that bring big profits to developers. But there are other options.

The developer proposes building 156 units, only 20 of which would be owner-occupied – and these would only get built several years down the line – and maybe not at all. This developer has a history of making pretty significant changes to his plans down the road (Whisper Ridge, for instance).

These 20 units also comprise far fewer owner-occupied housing (12%) than the 70% that the city requires in its comprehensive plan, and which is absolutely necessary in order to give residents more housing choices, especially the choice to own if they want to.

If we don’t do something to solve this housing problem, we are forcing residents into a kind of rent peonage, trapped into paying ever-increasing rents.