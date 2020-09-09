Tom Still: Set rules to enhance data privacy

It’s not just the American government, by the way. The government in India has banned TikTok and more than a hundred other Chinese apps, a sign of rising tensions between the two nations.

The question is whether TikTok and WeChat are inherently more dangerous to the security of the United States or any other country than what home-grown firms do to collect personal information every day.

Whether its Alexa eavesdropping on conversations or Facebook turning over mounds of data to Cambridge Analytics a few years back, the rise of technology in our everyday lives has created multiple opportunities for personal data to be collected, whether it is ever used by others or not.

Before the digital pitchforks are hoisted too high, however, it is worth considering whether the movement to ban specific products, apps or sites is an impediment to digital trade when the better solution might be standards that hold all such products and services to the same standards.

The United States was a leader in data privacy laws decades ago, but not enough is being done at the federal level today to prevent personal information from being misused.