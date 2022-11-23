Optimists name Abbygail Schlough Youth of the Month

The Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor outstanding Dunn County youth by naming Abbygail Schlough, a senior at Boyceville High School, as a November Youth of the Month.

Abbygail Schlough has maintained an outstanding academic record at Boyceville High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned college credits through courses taken through UW-Stout. Abby serves on the student council. In athletics, she’s been a team member on the basketball team and track and field team. Her events include relay, triple jump and pole vault. Abby went to sectionals in the spring of 2022, and she will serve as team captain on the 2023 team.

Abby also loves music, and as a trumpet player, has been part of her school’s pep, marching and concert bands, as well as being tapped for the UW-Eau Claire Honors Band and the Dunn-St. Croix Honors Band. She has garnered numerous awards in musical competitions.

With a focus on agriculture, Abby has been particularly active in the Future Farmers of America Boyceville chapter, where she currently serves as president. She has attended national FFA conferences as well. Coming from a dairy farming family, her plans are to attend the University of Minnesota, where she expects to major in agricultural education, with a minor in dairy science.

Menomonie Optimists have honored Youth of the Month for more than 30 years.