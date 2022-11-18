Outdoors commentary: Trends show changes in deer hunting

On the eve of the tradition-rich nine-day Wisconsin gun deer hunting season, which opens Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 27, we could throw some deer numbers at you — and later, we will.

We could talk about the anticipated near-perfect weather conditions, such as body-shivering day-time temps in the low 20s with some tracking snow on the ground for the much-anticipated opening weekend. We all know that cold hunters eventually translates into mobile hunters, as you can only sit and shake so long before getting that blood flowing. That movement, in turn, kicks up deer for you and others. Maybe.

Or we could talk about the more than 550,000 license-paying folks comprising the blaze-orange army that will invade the woods, prairies and fields from the northern tip of the state to the southern-most point for a nine-day stretch.

Yes, deer season — which still carries as much state pride and bragging rights as the Packers, Brewers or Bucks — is upon us.

But, as Bob Dylan so profoundly sang, “For the times they are a-changin’.”

In fact, some of the cornerstones of the gun deer season are changing right before our eyes. Things longtime deer hunters never thought would change, such as 50% of the gun deer hunters having already hit the woods during the archery season. They have a good idea what the deer population, and habits of such, are prior to the gun deer opener.

“One of my colleagues, last year at the conclusion of the gun deer season, just made the statement: ‘We are watching deer hunting change before our eyes.’ And there is lot of truth to that,” said Jeff Pritzl, the Wisconsin DNR’s State Deer Program specialist.

“The hunting culture has really gone through some evolution over the past couple of decades. Hunting strategies have changed, which means hunter effort has changed, and as we have seen, more hunters are embracing archery and crossbow seasons. A full 50% of our hunting population are now an archer of one sort of another; they have either a bow or crossbow license.”

Want proof?

Look at the numbers — through Nov. 18 — of the bow and crossbow kill in the state. Hunters using a traditional compound bow, harvested 32,106 deer — deer that won’t be around for the nine-day gun deer season. A total of 18,087 of those came from the 35-county region tabbed by the DNR as the Central Farmland Zone, of which La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Monroe and part of Jackson County fall under. In addition, hunters using a crossbow killed 48,946 deer through Nov. 18, 28,144 of those coming from the Central Farmland Zone. That’s a total of 81,052 deer that 20 years ago might still be around for the nine-day gun deer season.

On the other hand, without these bow and crossbow hunters, would the herd be out of control? And if not for the increased bow and crossbow license sales, how would the DNR offset the 1.5% to 2% annual drop in gun deer license sales since the turn of the century? And we haven’t even mentioned the continuing threat of chronic wasting disease yet. That’s another story in itself.

Changing times, indeed.

“What we have been seeing for the past couple of years is that there has been a definite increase in the amount of folks that are out there during the archery season, and that includes crossbow hunters,” said Paul Napierala, DNR wildlife biologist for La Crosse and Monroe counties.

“It is a popular thing; people can get out there and enjoy a longer season and potentially harvest a deer during the rut or the deer breeding season. That is one of the big draws for it, as maybe you are not dealing with as much cold temps as we are going to be dealing with this opening (gun) weekend.”

Don’t fret, as there remains a robust deer population in the west, southwest and east-central parts of the state. So much so that bonus antlerless permits are available in many areas of the state (not so much in the northern part, however). In fact, the indicators are there that show the 2021 statewide harvest total of 183,033 for the nine-day gun deer season or the 309,392 total for all deer hunting seasons (bow, crossbow, gun) in 2021 could be surpassed this year.

“Conditions are lining up favorably, with snow on the ground that is usually good, too, and another thing that is in our favor is that opening day is creeping a little earlier in the calendar this year. So opening on the 19th, it is a little closer to the mating season, so that’s good,” Pritzl said. “Corn harvest is either right on or a little ahead of schedule depending on where you are at, but in the Farmland that is good, too.

“So all the arrows are pointing in the right direction to probably meet last year’s harvest, or maybe exceed it. But one of the reasons I qualify that is what we have seen, in terms of hunter harvest behavior, is hunters are becoming more selective in making a choice of whether to harvest a deer or not.”

In other words, the overall harvest may exceed last year’s total, but how we get there might be different. Or, rather, it has been different than say 10 or 20 years ago before bow and crossbow hunting became so popular. Another indirect impact of having so many combo hunters — bow and gun — is that they often use the same hunting strategies. The days of hunting groups doing deer drives has, for the most part, passed. Many of today’s gun deer hunters are hunting the same land they hunted with a bow or crossbow, which means sitting in a strategically-placed stand.

That translates into less movement of people, and therefore, deer.

“One of the things now that I’ve observed now in the firearms season is that a lot of firearms hunters have adopted the same strategies, hunting strategies, that archers use, as they stay put,” Pritzl said. “They pick a strategic stand and wait for the deer to come to them, as opposed to trying to make something happen or move deer. If you are relying on other hunters to move deer for you, it just doesn’t happen as much it used to.”

There are plenty of deer throughout the Central Farmland Zone, which becomes a balancing act of sorts, according to Napierala. The County Deer Advisory Councils, commonly called CDACs, provide recommendations to the DNR to help balance the needs or wants of the hunters and what the habitat can handle. Each Wisconsin county has a CDAC.

CDACs “work with local department staff to schedule meetings, provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input, review population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture, develop three-year recommendations on county population objectives and create annual antlerless harvest quotas,” according to the DNR website.

Finding the middle ground is the key for CDACs and for the DNR. Is more always better, as in more deer?

“That being said, is it always a healthier deer herd to have high numbers, or hunters seeing high deer numbers on the landscape? There is the La Crosse and Monroe county deer advisory councils that are trying to determine harvest numbers and permit levels to keep that population at a healthy level,” Napierala said.

“One thing that comes across is additional antlerless harvest does support a healthier herd if you can provide more resources just for the remaining deer out there. That is one thing they (CDACs) have been trying to do is increase that antlerless harvest. La Crosse (County) would be in a maintain population objective, so they are trying to level that population number out a little bit, and Monroe County is trying to decrease their population.”

There is something else that comes into play, especially in La Crosse and surrounding counties — selectivity. Hunters in the La Crosse County are being more selective on what age, and gender, of deer they shoot. The most deer killed per square mile is in the east-central part of the Central Farmland Zone — Columbia, Marquette, Green Lake, Wasuhara, Waupaca, Shawano counties — not in the western part, according to Pritzl.

“If your interest is more into older age class and larger-antlered bucks, yes, the southwest probably carries that. Also the west, and that is Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse counties down through the Driftless Area. Because of that opportunity, that is where it generates the most selective hunter harvest as well,” Pritzl said.

“The actual number of deer killed per square mile isn’t all that strong. La Crosse County, in terms of deer killed per square mile of deer habitation, La Crosse County ranks toward the bottom of the Farmland counties. It is not because of the lack of deer, it is because hunters in that country are playing the more selective strategy. Go out and wait for older age class bucks.”

Archery and crossbow harvest numbers reaching levels never imagined 10 or 15 years ago; CDACs in each county helping provide detailed information on population and harvest quota recommendations to the DNR; hunters being selective on what age and gender deer they shoot. The continual threat of CWD.

It’s all proof that, “For the times they are a-changin’.”