Prepare to fall back, check carbon monoxide detectors

As temperatures continue to drop and Daylight Savings Time comes to an end, Dunn County Health Department wants to remind residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

We “fall back” an hour on Nov. 6. When you turn back your clocks, it is a good time to put new batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. All single-family duplexes and homes in Wisconsin are required to have detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas.

Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually.

Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, and RVs.

Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home.

Never run a car in an enclosed space. Even with a door or window open, carbon monoxide levels can still build up to an unsafe level.

At high levels, carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion. If you think you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.

Carbon monoxide detectors

The Dunn County Health Department has a limited supply of free Carbon Monoxide Detectors for community members to pick up. Detectors can be purchased at most hardware stores for $20-50.

Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for more information about carbon monoxide poisoning.