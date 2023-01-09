 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Van Orden at swearing in: 'The American Dream is real. Take it; it is waiting for you'

Early Saturday, Congressman Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, was sworn in to represent Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in the 118th Congress.

"I was raised in abject rural poverty by a single mom. Earlier this morning, I was sworn into Congress. Within a single generation, I went from the meanest circumstances to the highest levels of power in the most powerful country that has ever existed in the world.

“The American Dream is real. Take it; it is waiting for you.

“I will help in any way I can because we are in this together. We are Americans."

Friday was the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing back difficult memories of that day to members of Congress who were present. KDKA political editor Jon Delano spoke with two former congressmen who were there.

As the House was preparing to adjourn, a deal was apparently struck and Republicans elected McCarthy on the 15th round of voting.

There's a new House Speaker; California Republican Kevin McCarthy took the gavel after several days and 15 rounds of voting.
