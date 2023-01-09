Rep. Van Orden at swearing in: 'The American Dream is real. Take it; it is waiting for you'

Early Saturday, Congressman Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, was sworn in to represent Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in the 118th Congress.

"I was raised in abject rural poverty by a single mom. Earlier this morning, I was sworn into Congress. Within a single generation, I went from the meanest circumstances to the highest levels of power in the most powerful country that has ever existed in the world.

“The American Dream is real. Take it; it is waiting for you.

“I will help in any way I can because we are in this together. We are Americans."

