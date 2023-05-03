As spring arrives this month, your State Capitol in Madison begins to buzz. This shift in weather heralds the start of a period in which thousands of students from across the state flock to Madison to see the building. These youngsters and their parents will have the opportunity to tour the corridors of this magnificent structure while learning about our state’s history firsthand. Furthermore, with the warmer weather, the outside balcony on the sixth level is now open, providing the public with an incredible view of Madison’s two lakes and the University of Wisconsin campus.

Murals depicting Wisconsin’s history can be found throughout the structure. This includes the painting atop the Capitol dome, which is nearly 200 feet high and represents the “Resources of Wisconsin.” Hugo Ballin’s 26 historical paintings in the governor’s conference room are among the other highlights. In addition, there is a painting commemorating the opening of the Panama Canal in the State Senate Chambers, which is accentuated by a distinctive skylight to illuminate the chambers.

But, as your chosen state representative, I must highlight the section of the Capitol that leads to the magnificent Assembly Chambers. The Assembly Chambers are where the Assembly’s floor sessions take place. The chamber is large enough to hold all 99 Wisconsin state representatives, each of whom represents around 57,000 people.

Aside from having the privilege of representing you in Madison, the finest aspect of the chambers is the view from my seat. A stunning 36-foot diameter skylight provides natural lighting for the room. This light highlights “Wisconsin,” a 16-foot-by-37-foot mural painted by Edwin Blashfield that hangs behind the Assembly Speaker. A woman symbolizing Wisconsin interacts with others representing the state’s past and future in that mural. When I glance at this mural, I usually notice the “Ghost of the Assembly.”

This was a civil war soldier who was painted over to make room for a badger, but the oil has faded over time, revealing his original shape.

But it wouldn’t be the Assembly Chambers if the Chippewa Valley didn’t leave its stamp. In front of the painting is a facsimile of “Old Abe,” a Civil War-era bald eagle who served as the mascot for the Eau Claire-based 8th Infantry Regiment. During the war, Old Abe watched 37 engagements and skirmishes. After the war, he lived in the Capitol’s “Eagle Department” for 20 years until he died in a fire.

Tours of your Capitol start Monday through Saturday at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.; and Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. During Memorial Day through Labor Day, a 4 p.m. tour is available weekdays (Monday through Friday), excluding holidays. A tour will take approximately 45-55 minutes. If you have 10 or more people in your party, you can book an online tour at tours.wisconsin.gov/pub/Reservations or call (608) 266-0382. Also, if you are in Madison, please notify my office so that they can plan a free group photo for you and let you know if I’ll be in town to join you.

With such a rich history at every corner of the Capitol, there is always something new to discover. If you are unable to attend, you may take a virtual tour of your building at capitol.wisconsin.gov. I hope to see you in Madison soon.