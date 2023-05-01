Hmong Friendship Circle is in need of donations.

This group consists of elderly and disabled Hmong in Menomonie and holds monthly meetings at the Dunn County Government Center. The goal of the HFC is to enable the Hmong to gather together for conversation, exercise, gain knowledge through invited speakers, practice development of English and create jewelry and traditional Hmong items.

Marilyn Hagen, a member of the LWV-GCV, attends the monthly meetings.

The HFC is need of items to meet the purpose of the HFC. Of special need are:

Exercise equipment

Five or six dumbbells weighing three to five pounds

10 yoga mats

20 stress balls for hand exercise

15 tension rubber bands for exercise

Jewelry making items

A pound of “crystal/jewelry beads”

Sewing items

White, blue, green and red sewing thread

Yards of cross stitch white fabric (found at Walmart)

Games

Playing cards

Checkerboard games

Other games such as Scrabble to practice English

If you are able to provide any of these items, you can drop them off at the Dunn County Government Center, 3001 US 12, Menomonie, at the ADRC office and/or at the Eau Claire Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, 1320 Clairemont Ave. Bins are provided for the collection of items.

In the past, the LWV-GCV has supported area nonprofit organizations, including the Black and Brown Womyn Coalition and the Bridge to Hope through monetary donations. These donations promote our continued support of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy of the League of Women Voters.

Please direct any questions to Marilyn Hagen at marhagen@hotmail.com or 715-210-0073.