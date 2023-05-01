Hmong Friendship Circle is in need of donations.
This group consists of elderly and disabled Hmong in Menomonie and holds monthly meetings at the Dunn County Government Center. The goal of the HFC is to enable the Hmong to gather together for conversation, exercise, gain knowledge through invited speakers, practice development of English and create jewelry and traditional Hmong items.
Marilyn Hagen, a member of the LWV-GCV, attends the monthly meetings.
The HFC is need of items to meet the purpose of the HFC. Of special need are:
Exercise equipment
- Five or six dumbbells weighing three to five pounds
- 10 yoga mats
- 20 stress balls for hand exercise
- 15 tension rubber bands for exercise
Jewelry making items
- A pound of “crystal/jewelry beads”
Sewing items
- White, blue, green and red sewing thread
- Yards of cross stitch white fabric (found at Walmart)
Games
- Playing cards
- Checkerboard games
- Other games such as Scrabble to practice English
If you are able to provide any of these items, you can drop them off at the Dunn County Government Center, 3001 US 12, Menomonie, at the ADRC office and/or at the Eau Claire Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, 1320 Clairemont Ave. Bins are provided for the collection of items.
In the past, the LWV-GCV has supported area nonprofit organizations, including the Black and Brown Womyn Coalition and the Bridge to Hope through monetary donations. These donations promote our continued support of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy of the League of Women Voters.
Please direct any questions to Marilyn Hagen at marhagen@hotmail.com or 715-210-0073.