The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon Monday, March 20 at the Menomonie Moose Lodge. UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank will discuss highlights and happenings at UW-Stout. All retired public school personnel are invited to gather with other public school retirees for this presentation. Lunch will be served. Please call Jean at 715-235-8286 by March 16 to RSVP.