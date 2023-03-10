The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon Monday, March 20 at the Menomonie Moose Lodge. UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank will discuss highlights and happenings at UW-Stout. All retired public school personnel are invited to gather with other public school retirees for this presentation. Lunch will be served. Please call Jean at 715-235-8286 by March 16 to RSVP.
Retired educators to meet
Related to this story
Most Popular
Season-long improvement and a focus on defense has lifted the Colfax girls basketball team back to the Division 4 state tourney for the first …
West Salem grinded out a 44-35 victory over Elk Mound girls basketball on Thursday evening in a Division 3 sectional semifinal in Arcadia.
The Menomonie and Colfax girls basketball teams each advanced one game from next week's state tournament with semifinal wins on Thursday evening.
Prep Girls Basketball Division 4 State: Colfax earns No. 3 seed, faces No. 2 Laconia in Thursday's semifinals
The Colfax girls basketball team as earned a No. 3 seed for the Division 4 state tournament and will face No. 2 Laconia in Thursday's semifina…
The Menomonie girls basketball team was edged by Lakeland 60-59 in Saturday's Division 2 sectional championship game in Medford.