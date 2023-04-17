The city of Menomonie Police and Fire Commission has officially appointed Commander Rick Hollister to serve as the city’s next police chief.

Hollister began his role as chief of police on Monday.

Hollister values community engagement and intends to continue the department’s efforts to partner with the community.

“Partnerships allow us to be accessible to the community's needs and the people, and that's the key for any partnership or collaboration effort," Hollister said. "I have a very big table, and all of our partners are welcome to have a seat. In collaborating with the community, we are better able to serve and keep the community safe.”

Hollister has 37 years of law enforcement experience. He served the first five years of his law enforcement career with the city of Osseo before joining the Menomonie Police Department.

During Hollister’s tenure, he served as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, lieutenant and as a commander for both the Administrative Services/Criminal Investigations Bureaus and the Operations Bureau.

Throughout his career, Hollister had the opportunity to serve on the West Central Drug Task Force’s Oversight Committee, coordinate MPD’s field training operations and participate as an MPD SWAT operator. Additionally, Hollister created the Dunn County Child Abduction Response Team, facilitated a variety of regional training events, managed critical incidents that involved a multitude of entities and modernized the MPD Police Chaplain Program.

“Rick has a great resume, has worked up through the ranks of the MPD and has the respect of the entire department. I have worked with him for many years and found his thoughtfulness and professionalism to be outstanding. I am confident that he will make a great chief,” said Menomonie Police and Fire Commission President Ron Sandfort.