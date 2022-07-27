Ride the Menomin Meander

There’s a golden opportunity to get on a bicycle and enjoy a leisurely ride around Menomonie’s Lake Menomin later in August. It’s an absolutely free ride, and families with kids will find a safe and enjoyable outing.

The Menomin Meander will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 20. The ride begins and ends at the Dunn County Recreation Park (fairgrounds), where there is plenty of parking and restrooms available. The Meander is sponsored by the Menomonie Optimist Club and Culver’s Restaurant.

The Menomin Meander follows the 8.5 mile Lake Menomin Loop, with much of the ride on trails separate from roads and traffic. The sections which do follow designated bike routes are on quiet streets.

The Meander is designed to encourage families with kids to ride. We’ll have road crossing guards where streets need to be traversed, we’ll have a rest stop with refreshments and restrooms halfway around the lake in Wakanda Park, there will be Culver’s custard, and at the end, a Menomonie Police Department officer will be ready to show kids a police car with all its gear, and answer questions.

No advance registration is needed — just plan to show up. We do strongly encourage riders to wear helmets.