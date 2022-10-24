Friday Prep Football Playoffs: Boyceville tops Elmwood/Plum City, Menomonie falls at New Richmond

The Boyceville football team defeated Elmwood/Plum City while Menomonie fell at New Richmond to open the playoffs on Friday evening.

The Bulldogs (8-2) advance to play at Eau Claire Regis on Friday at Carson Park.

Boyceville jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead en route to a 40-20 victory over Elmwood/Plum City in the opening round of the Division 7 playoffs. The Bulldogs were strong on the ground with 312 yards and six total touchdowns. Bash Nielson had four touchdowns and 125 rushing while Nick Olson and Mason Bowell each scored as well. Braden Roemhild added 95 yards and Bowell had 62 yards.

Olson also completed 7 of 8 passes through the air with Caden Wold, Braden Roemhild and Nielson catching two passes apiece as Boyceville held a 28:31-19:29 time of possession advantage.

"Offensively, this is the best we have with our running game," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "Every series we had the ball we scored a touchdown. I thought our Braden, Nick, Bash and Mason ran the ball with a physicality that EPC was not expecting. The reason they were able to run is because when they got the ball ALL 10 guys were blocking. Our offensive line did great, our backs were blocking all night, and Caden Wold was a machine on the edge. Last week Caden had big touchdowns for us, this week he had HUGE blocks for our running backs. When we needed to pass we were very efficient. We ran routes well and made the plays that needed to be made."

Defensively Boyceville held Elmwood/Plum City standout running back Trevor Asher out of the end zone until the second half with the Wolves (6-4) playing catchup. Asher ran for 229 yards and three scores on 45 carries.

"After losing to EPC about 4 weeks ago our team has really changed," coach Roemhild said. "We have guys doing their job, running fast, and playing with aggression. I don't think that could have been more apparent tonight. Our guys were focused and believed they could win. We knew going into this game we had one thing to do...stop Trevor Asher. I would say we had a very good game plan and for the most part did that. We held him to 89 yards rushing in the first half on 20 carries.

"The third quarter was just as dominating. You could see in the fourth quarter we were tired and that is when he got his rushing yards and touchdowns. I was okay with him getting his yards in the fourth quarter because all they did was take more time off of the clock."

Boyceville is now on a four-game winning streak after closing the regular season with wins over Glenwood City, Clear Lake and Cadott after a 24-21 loss at Elmwood/Plum City on Sept. 23. The Bulldogs now turn their attention to top-seeded Eau Claire Regis (10-0) after the Ramblers routed Stevens Point Pacelli 57-16 in the opening round.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team," coach Roemhild said. "Last week everyone was picking Cadott to win. This week not many believed our season would continue. Next week we know everyone has Eau Claire picked to win state in D7, so there won't be anyone giving us a chance, except for our Boyceville faithful. Who are they? The 39 guys on this team. Our coaching staff. Our high school student cheering section. And of course the fans that travel and let cowbells echo from one end zone to the next.

"We have nothing to lose in this game. There is no pressure. We just need to show up and play our style of football. What an exciting week for Boyceville football and our community!"

Elsewhere the Mustangs (3-7) had their season come to an end with a 40-15 defeat at New Richmond in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs. New Richmond advances to host West De Pere in the second round.