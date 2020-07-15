Green Bay Packers: Hoping for fans at regular-season games, team asks them to wear masks, socially distance now

But toward the end of the announcement, Murphy also asked fans for their help in increasing the chances that at least some fans will be able to attend regular-season games.

“We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans,” Murphy said. “We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”

Mask-wearing has become a politicized issue as coronavirus cases have spiked in certain areas of the country in recent weeks, so it was noteworthy that the Packers framed the idea of wearing masks as a way to boost the odds of fans being able to return to the stands for the regular season, which the Packers kick off Sept. 13 against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Packers’ home opener is slated for Sept. 20 against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

The city of Green Bay and Brown County have been considering whether to make mask-wearing mandatory, as other municipalities have done in Wisconsin and around the country.