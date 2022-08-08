MLB: Vavra finding swing early on with Baltimore Orioles

Menomonie native Terrin Vavra has made an immediate impact with the Baltimore Orioles since being called up to the majors late in July.

Vavra enters the start of Monday’s three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Baltimore hitting .350 with a .480 on-base percentage and an .880 on-base plus slugging percentage in 20 at-bats across nine games for the team.

The infielder/outfielder has been particularly hot as of late, hitting .412 with a .545 on-base percentage in his last seven games covering 17 at-bats and overall has more walks (five) than strikeouts (three). Vavra was called up by the Orioles on July 26 and made his debut as a pinch runner on July 29 in Cincinnati. One day later he made his first start for the team, going 0-for-3 as the designated hitter in his team’s 8-2 loss to the Reds.

Vavra’s first hit came in his second start as he legged out an infield single and also drew a walk in a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Aug. 1. Vavra doubled two days later and had three hits on Aug. 5 in his team’s 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The versatile Vavra has started games in the infield and outfield for the Orioles, who enter Monday’s game in fourth place in the American League East Division standings (56-52) and just two games behind the Seattle Mariners (59-51) for the third and final wild card spot in the AL.

Following the three-game series with the Blue Jays that runs through Wednesday, the Orioles play one game in Boston on Thursday before a weekend series in Tampa Bay. Baltimore closes out a seven-game road trip with three games north of the border in Toronto next Monday before returning home for a seven-game homestand starting with a makeup game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The 25-year old Vavra earned the promotion by putting up strong numbers with Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate the Norfolk Tides. Vavra hit .324 with a .435 on-base percentage in 208 plate appearances across 45 games with the Tides. He hit two home runs, scored 34 runs, drove in 18 runs and stole five bases with the ballclub. He started the year with the Tides before missing more than a month with an injury, returning to action on a rehab assignment with the Aberdeen Ironbirds before rejoining the Tides in early June.

Vavra was added to the team’s 40-man roster at the end of the 2021 season after reaching Double-A with the Bowie Baysox where he hit .248 with a .388 on-base percentage in 40 games, bashing five home runs and driving in 20 while scoring 28 times and stealing six bases across 184 plate appearances.

Vavra was acquired by the Orioles at the 2020 trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies in a deal with first baseman Tyler Nevin in exchange for relief pitcher Mychal Givens. Colorado drafted Vavra with the 96th pick in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft after completing his junior season at the University of Minnesota. While a Gopher, Vavra hit .351 in 140 total games with a .412 on-base percentage and 13 home runs with 98 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases. Vavra graduated from Menomonie in 2015 and was named first team all-state in his senior campaign while hitting .533 for the Mustangs. He was selected to play in the WBCA All-Star Classic and was also named Division I Player of the Year.

Terrin is the third of his siblings to be drafted to professional baseball, joining older brothers Tanner and Trey who were drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Tanner and Trey remain involved with the game of baseball as Tanner is an assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas and Trey is a volunteer coach at the University of Minnesota. Their father Joe had a long career in professional baseball, first as a player when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1982 before moving into coaching with the Dodgers, UW-Stout, Twins and Detroit Tigers.